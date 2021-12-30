$443.89 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will post $443.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.77 million and the highest is $466.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $454.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.16. 10,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,473. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.