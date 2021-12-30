Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives $116.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEXF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities began coverage on Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Onex stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. Onex has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 20.00. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

