Brokerages Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 13,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,764. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

