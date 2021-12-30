Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

