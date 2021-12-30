iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

