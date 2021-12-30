Harvest Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for 0.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

