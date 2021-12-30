Harvest Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Harvest Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises 0.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

