Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $839.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WGO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. 13,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,287. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

