ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,730. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ManTech International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 107.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ManTech International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.