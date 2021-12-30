Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 2,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96. Intapp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $14,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $3,276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $13,300,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

