Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $25.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 24,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 514.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

