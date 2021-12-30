Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $72.30

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

DOCS stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

