70,545 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Bought by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Santander Consumer USA accounts for 2.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 612.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 15.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 19.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 120.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

