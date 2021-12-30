Monarch Capital Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.6% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 690,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 429,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,900,000 after purchasing an additional 86,164 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,202,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 372,772 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $628.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

