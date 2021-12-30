Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.82 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

