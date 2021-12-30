Pinkcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,037.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $983,759.27 and approximately $4,037.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00282640 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010689 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003420 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,857,333 coins and its circulating supply is 433,596,897 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

