Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $192,292.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

