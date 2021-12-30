Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

