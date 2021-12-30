Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.