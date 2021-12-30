Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.50 ($72.16).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €48.29 ($54.88) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($69.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €51.71 and a 200-day moving average of €54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

