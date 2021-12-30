Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

