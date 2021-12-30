Platform Technology Partners Invests $337,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,326 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 659,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 17.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.