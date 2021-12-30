Platform Technology Partners Buys 450 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chewy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,890.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

