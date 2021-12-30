Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 402 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $354.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.16 and a 200-day moving average of $356.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

