Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.