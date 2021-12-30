Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $822.84.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,086.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,061.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $835.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.52, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

