Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 1,659 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

