JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $215,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 111.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 165.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $324.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $326.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average of $277.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

