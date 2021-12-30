JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $467.99 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.17 and a 200-day moving average of $419.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.