JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 6,594 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

