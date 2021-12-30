JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,560 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

