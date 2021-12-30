Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 1.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $102,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

