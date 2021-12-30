The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

