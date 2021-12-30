Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 114,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

