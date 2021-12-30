Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $168.78 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

