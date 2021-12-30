AR Asset Management Inc. Has $879,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

