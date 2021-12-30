Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 82,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 641,026 shares.The stock last traded at $5.24 and had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOMA. Citigroup began coverage on Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth $106,000.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

