David A. Ramsay Buys 15,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 9,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,726. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

