Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 2.8%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.03. 19,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,215,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Analysts forecast that Velo3D Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $53,371,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $7,362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $7,165,000.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

