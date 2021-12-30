Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 3,500 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

