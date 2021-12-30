AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AR Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.4% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $221.79 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

