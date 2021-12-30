-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.
VLN opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.19.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $318,000.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
