-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLN shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

VLN opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $318,000.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

