Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

