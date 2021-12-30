ESL Trust Services LLC Has $579,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $308.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

