ESL Trust Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,846 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 8.5% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 110.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 633,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 322.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 552,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 421,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.