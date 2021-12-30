Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $55.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.23%.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.