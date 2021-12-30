MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 465 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

