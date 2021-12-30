Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lowered by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,053,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ameren by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Ameren stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.