Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

NYSE PPG opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

