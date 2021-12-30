Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 36,807 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

